Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.84 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,192 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

