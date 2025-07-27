Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.99 Million Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of EQT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 155.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

