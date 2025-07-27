Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Enersys worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quarry LP increased its position in Enersys by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Enersys by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Enersys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Enersys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ENS opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

