Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

