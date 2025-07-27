Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,758 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.76% of ODP worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 265,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The ODP Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

