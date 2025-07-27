Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 16,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,900,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,971,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

