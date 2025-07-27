Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 73,601 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

