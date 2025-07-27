Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 86,714 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

