Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,892 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,483 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.