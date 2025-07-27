Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,475 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.64% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

