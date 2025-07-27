Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,230 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of ABM Industries worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 232,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock worth $3,730,745 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

