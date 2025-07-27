Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,389 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Glj Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

