Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 32,959 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 386.44%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

