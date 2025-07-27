Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,726 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

