Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,646 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.8%

LNTH opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

