Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,961 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Credo Technology Group worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.0%

CRDO stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 374.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,992,916.56. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock valued at $85,302,680. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

