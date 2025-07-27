Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 605 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $224.75 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

