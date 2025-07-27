Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 86,688 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Futu worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Futu by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Futu by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

