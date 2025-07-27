Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $10.40 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 129,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 377.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period.
QTWO stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.94 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
