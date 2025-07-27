Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

