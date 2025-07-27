Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

