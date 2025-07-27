Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,911 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 221.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $246.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $248.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.40.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

