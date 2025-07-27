Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,420,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,282,635 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

