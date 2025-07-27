Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management LLC

Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.7% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

