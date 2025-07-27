Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.