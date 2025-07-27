Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

