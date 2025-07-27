Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

