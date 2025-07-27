Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 73,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

