Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.