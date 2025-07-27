Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 14.8% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

