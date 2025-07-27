Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by GR Financial Group LLC

GR Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 206.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.