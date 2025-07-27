Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

