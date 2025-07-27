Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 9,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $25,183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,431,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,371,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

