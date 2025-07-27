Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

