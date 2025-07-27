Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Amedisys by 56.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 100.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

