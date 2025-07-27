Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Noble Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after buying an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700,662 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Noble Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,114,000 after buying an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Noble Gas by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,301,000 after buying an additional 2,478,093 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

