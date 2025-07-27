American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Investec raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

American Noble Gas stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Noble Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 111,553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

