American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Investec raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE INFY opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. American Noble Gas has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth $3,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,613 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Noble Gas by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in American Noble Gas by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

