AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after buying an additional 108,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

