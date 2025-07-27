Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $86.39 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

