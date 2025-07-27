Analysts Set Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) Price Target at $44.25

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,782.51% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

