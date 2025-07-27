Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.