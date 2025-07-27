Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 477,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

