AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.06, but opened at $56.25. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 6,858,845 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.