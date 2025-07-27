Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,794.10. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,582 shares of company stock worth $185,150. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 2,769.04%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

