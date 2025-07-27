Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ares Capital by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Ares Capital stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

