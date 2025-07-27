Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ceva were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ceva in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceva in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ceva in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.52 million, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.26. Ceva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceva had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

