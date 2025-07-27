Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,621 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,854 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

