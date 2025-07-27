Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gogo by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,475,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 7,821,973 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 2,099,145 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $93,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,919,302. This trade represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at $216,810. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOGO

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.