Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ICON from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ICON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ICON from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ICON from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

ICLR opened at $187.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.80. ICON has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $338.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. ICON had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICON will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ICON during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICON during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICON by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

